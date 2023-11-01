Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

CL opened at $75.12 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,246 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

