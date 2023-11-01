Comparing Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) and Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TSS and Lichen China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS -2.51% -33.91% -3.25% Lichen China N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSS and Lichen China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TSS and Lichen China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $30.64 million 0.29 -$70,000.00 ($0.06) -6.55 Lichen China $33.58 million 1.07 $7.82 million N/A N/A

Lichen China has higher revenue and earnings than TSS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Lichen China shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lichen China beats TSS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

