Comparing MoneyHero (MNY) & The Competition

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 673 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MoneyHero to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyHero has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -51.19% -64.42% -3.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 548 846 14 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyHero and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 110.82%. Given MoneyHero’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -14.78 MoneyHero Competitors $1.30 billion $32.17 million 48.61

MoneyHero’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MoneyHero competitors beat MoneyHero on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MoneyHero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.