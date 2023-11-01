Comparing Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and SMA Solar Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.32 billion 0.90 $173.38 million $0.38 25.40 SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -21.18

Analyst Ratings

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than SMA Solar Technology. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunrun and SMA Solar Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 4 16 0 2.80 SMA Solar Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sunrun currently has a consensus target price of $27.55, indicating a potential upside of 185.49%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 3.66% 1.18% 0.45% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunrun beats SMA Solar Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

