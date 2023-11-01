Contrasting Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and CurrencyWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $84.79 million 6.12 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -9.04 CurrencyWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CurrencyWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Digital and CurrencyWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% CurrencyWorks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Digital and CurrencyWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 CurrencyWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 201.23%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than CurrencyWorks.

Summary

Applied Digital beats CurrencyWorks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About CurrencyWorks

(Get Free Report)

CurrencyWorks Inc. provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing services; customer development services, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as ICOx Innovations Inc. and changed its name to CurrencyWorks Inc. in September 2019. CurrencyWorks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.