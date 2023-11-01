Contrasting Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $2.32 billion 0.25 $359.29 million ($2.48) -0.60 Envestnet $1.24 billion 1.63 -$80.94 million ($2.13) -17.37

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farfetch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Farfetch has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farfetch and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 2 6 6 0 2.29 Envestnet 0 1 3 0 2.75

Farfetch currently has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 324.72%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $63.60, indicating a potential upside of 71.89%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Envestnet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -37.83% -75.72% -17.29% Envestnet -8.79% 7.80% 2.94%

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which provides a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. The company serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

