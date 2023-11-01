Contrasting Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE)

Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Energy has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Energy and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A Mexco Energy 43.26% 23.66% 22.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

6.6% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Energy and Mexco Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Energy and Mexco Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mexco Energy $9.56 million 2.84 $4.66 million $1.73 7.37

Mexco Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Universal Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Energy



Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Mexco Energy



Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

