Contrasting PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teradata and PagerDuty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.80 billion 2.38 $33.00 million $0.57 74.95 PagerDuty $370.79 million 5.08 -$128.42 million ($1.02) -19.77

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Teradata has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teradata and PagerDuty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 2 6 0 2.40 PagerDuty 0 3 3 0 2.50

Teradata presently has a consensus price target of $54.90, suggesting a potential upside of 28.51%. PagerDuty has a consensus price target of $29.86, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. Given PagerDuty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Teradata.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 3.21% 32.47% 3.97% PagerDuty -22.93% -27.55% -8.57%

Summary

Teradata beats PagerDuty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company also offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Response, that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; PagerDuty Process Automation products, which empower users with the ability to create automated workflows and runbooks that span different scripts, tools, APIs, and system commands to safely hand off the knowledge required to use these tools correctly and consistently; PagerDuty Event Intelligence, that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; and PagerDuty for Customer Service, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

