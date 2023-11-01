Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $311.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $257.28 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.19.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 164.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

