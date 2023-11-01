Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Coursera stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $50,796.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $50,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,132,111.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,636 shares of company stock worth $11,477,786 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

