Critical Analysis: P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) & Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ)

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services $868.26 million 0.44 $90.67 million $1.74 9.93 Yellow $5.24 billion 0.01 $21.80 million ($1.55) -0.93

P.A.M. Transportation Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P.A.M. Transportation Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services 4.45% 17.11% 7.11% Yellow -1.65% N/A -3.49%

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats Yellow on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units. The company also provides brokerage and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 2,451 trucks, which included 407 independent contractor trucks; and trailer fleet consisted of 7,784 trailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

