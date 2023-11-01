Critical Survey: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) & China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)

China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of China Education Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of 2U shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Education Resources and 2U, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A 2U 0 4 5 0 2.56

Profitability

2U has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 177.25%.

This table compares China Education Resources and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A 2U -38.89% -15.18% -3.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Education Resources and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A 2U $963.08 million 0.18 -$322.15 million ($4.56) -0.46

China Education Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Education Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Education Resources beats 2U on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Education Resources

China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill for career or personal development through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides a platform that provides technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

