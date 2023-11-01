Critical Survey: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) vs. OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -96.00% -60.94% -39.47% OrthoPediatrics 0.73% -5.03% -4.43%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 124.24%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 118.04%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and OrthoPediatrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $20.55 million 6.59 -$16.43 million ($0.85) -6.47 OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 4.67 $1.26 million $0.09 271.78

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OrthoPediatrics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats ClearPoint Neuro on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

