CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Lowered to $21.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Jonestrading from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $16.19 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $367.29 million, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,299.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 99.2% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 943,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after buying an additional 469,774 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

