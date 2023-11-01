CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

CUBE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 286.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

