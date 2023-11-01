Cummins (CMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.71 per share for the quarter. Cummins has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cummins

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

