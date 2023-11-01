CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:UAN opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 63.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

About CVR Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in CVR Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVR Partners by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.