CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
CVR Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:UAN opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 63.19%.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
