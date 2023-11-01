CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Update

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 14,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

CVS stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.