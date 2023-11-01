Cwm LLC Acquires 2,071 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

