Cwm LLC Acquires 7,920 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

