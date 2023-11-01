Cwm LLC Acquires 8,045 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

ARKG opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

