Cwm LLC Acquires 8,349 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 153,147 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,826 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

