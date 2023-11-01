Cwm LLC Acquires 9,512 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

