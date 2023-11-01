Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $214.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.72 and a 200 day moving average of $200.88. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

