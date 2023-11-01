Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AFL opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

