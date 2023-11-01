Cwm LLC Decreases Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

