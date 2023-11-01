Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 38.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 56.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Murphy USA by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $362.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $372.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.