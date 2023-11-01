Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 355.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,574,000 after buying an additional 727,396 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,551,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 85.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

