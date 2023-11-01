Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 831.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 563,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $21,555,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 4.72%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

