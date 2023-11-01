Cwm LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

