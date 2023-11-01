Cwm LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Stock Up 10.3 %

OTTR opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $337.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 20.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

