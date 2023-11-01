Cwm LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.2 %

RIO opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

