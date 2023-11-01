Cwm LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $469.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.