Cwm LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,770,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,511,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGE Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

MGEE opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.75.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGE Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

