Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.