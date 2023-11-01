Cwm LLC Invests $1.27 Million in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 149.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,062,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,748,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,062,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,508 shares of company stock worth $6,740,740. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

