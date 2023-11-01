Cwm LLC Invests $1.56 Million in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $155.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $860,084.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,654,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

