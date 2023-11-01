Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National HealthCare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NHC shares. TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

National HealthCare Stock Down 0.2 %

NHC stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.26.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $282.58 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $105,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.