Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 55.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after buying an additional 414,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $19,830,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LANC opened at $169.17 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LANC. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

