Cwm LLC Purchases 1,019 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,987,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

CP opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

