Cwm LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after buying an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after buying an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.