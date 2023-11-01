Cwm LLC Purchases 8,045 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period.

ARKG stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

