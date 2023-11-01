Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

