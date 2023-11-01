Cwm LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $40,445.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $382,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,359 shares of company stock valued at $109,708 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

