Cwm LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

