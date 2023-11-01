Cwm LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 394,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 71,549 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PINS opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.86.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,792 shares of company stock worth $11,866,175. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

