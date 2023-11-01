Cwm LLC Sells 984 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Trading Down 0.2 %

EXPO opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

