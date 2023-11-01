Cwm LLC Sells 9,875 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82,981 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

