D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $132.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

