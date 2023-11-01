DA Davidson Comments on National Bank Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

NBHC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NBHC opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in National Bank by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,982,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,801,000 after acquiring an additional 95,475 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

